Buttler, Leach combine to push England past 300 after NZ made dream start to day two

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's hour-by-hour updates of the second day of the first Test between New Zealand and England from Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

ENG 329/8 (Buttler 29, Leach 12) after 116 overs

Lunch: Jos Buttler and Jack Leach combined to push England past 300 after the tourists lost three wickets in the first hour of day two.

Jofra Archer survived the first delivery after drinks in a morning session – a hat-trick ball for Tim Southee – but was later caught by Southee at second slip off the bowling of Trent Boult.

That bought Leach out to combine with Buttler, the pair putting on a 34-run partnership in 12.3 overs.

The powerful Buttler, who is unbeaten on 29, looks dangerous having lofted a couple of boundaries off the NZ quicks.

Leach, who scored 92 against Australia in the Ashes earlier this year, is 12 not out.

ENG 286/7 (Buttler 9, Archer 0)

12pm drinks break in the morning session

The Black Caps enjoyed a dream start to day two as Ross Taylor made amends for his drops on day one with a spectacular one-handed catch to remove Ben Stokes for 91.

Taylor, who put down Stokes late on day one, moved sharply to his right to take the catch above his head after a charging Stokes had edged a Tim Southee delivery.

Southee followed that up by removing Ollie Pope caught behind before completing the dream hour with the perfect in-swinger to remove left-handed Sam Curran first ball and to set up a hat-trick ball.

ENG 241/4 (Stokes 67, Pope 18)

Day two preview: England start day two having edged the first day marginally after Ben Stokes cut loose against the second new ball yesterday evening.

The Black Caps will rue putting down Stokes late in the day, with their World Cup nemesis the only real English batsman to show some fluency on what appeared to be a slow wicket.

Taylor dropped Stokes at first slip, the normally reliable slipper reacting late and only managing to parry the head-high chance for four.