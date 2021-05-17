Bulk of Black Caps arrive in England for two-Test series, World Championship final

The majority of the Black Caps squad has arrived in England for the two-Test series and then the World Test Championship final.

The Black Caps at their training camp in Lincoln ahead of the England Test series. Source: Photosport

The first part of the squad that left on Saturday has arrived while the rest will touch down over the next 24 hours.

The players and support staff were transferred from London Heathrow airport to the Rose Bowl in Southampton where they will be based for the first two weeks of the tour.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Caps are adhering to strict health protocols including pre-departure vaccinations and covid tests, along with receiving medical bags equipped with masks and hand sanitizer.

While in England they will operate in a 'controlled team environment' to limit outside contact and risk of transmission. All tour members will complete a daily self-reported health screening as well as undergoing regular covid testing.

The first three days will be spent in hotel room isolation, before mini training groups of six can be established from days 4-6, pending negative covid results.

Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Ross Taylor and Neil Wagner will depart Auckland this afternoon to join the squad in Southampton.

The Maldives-based IPL contingent of captain Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, team physio Tommy Simsek and trainer Chris Donaldson will arrive in the UK tonight.

After a successful County Championship stint with Durham, batsman Will Young will also link up with the team tonight and undergo isolation at the Rose Bowl before joining his teammates for training.

A three-day team intra-squad game is scheduled from Wednesday May 26 to Friday May 28 in Southampton, where six local bowlers who have isolated in advance will help make up the sides.

Trent Boult will finish his managed isolation on Sunday and return to Mount Maunganui to see his family before a plan is made around his departure to the UK.

Black Caps Test schedule

1st Test vs England, Lord's, London, June 2-6

2nd Test vs England, Edgbaston, Birmingham, June 10-14

World Test Championship final vs India, Southampton, June 18-22

Black Caps Test squad for England Tests