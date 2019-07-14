TODAY |

Brodie Retallick sends Rieko Ioane's stumps flying as All Blacks take part in Buenos Aires cricket

The All Blacks are stepping up their support for the Black Caps ahead of tonight's Cricket World Cup final, taking part in a game of cricket after arriving in Argentina.

Touching down in Buenos Aires, the All Blacks split themselves into two teams, going at each other in the spirit of tonight's final at Lord's.

Boasting several keen cricketers and cricket fans, the All Blacks got in the perfect warm up for tonight's final, before they begin their preparation for next weekend's Test with Argentina.

"The boys have been a little bit jet-lagged, but this is a little bit of fun just to get us up," Anton Lienert-Brown said.

"All the fellas are looking forward to the final tomorrow, this is a good wee build up."

The Black Caps face England at Lord's from 9.30pm tonight.

The All Blacks are getting in the mood for tonight's Cricket World Cup final. Source: All Blacks
