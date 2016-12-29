Brisbane Heat steal Big Bash thriller against Sydney Thunder

 

Andre Russell might need a new bat - because his controversial black and pink one isn't working.

Aussie batsman Chris Lynn hit 85 not out to steer his side home in a tight clash in Sydney.
Source: SKY

Nor were his hands as the Sydney Thunder fumbled their way to a comical BBL loss to Brisbane Heat last night.

The Thunder looked to have the game in the bag before the Heat - reeling at 6-83 after 14 overs - blasted 75 runs off the last six to snatch victory.

The loss leaves the Thunder's title defence in tatters, the champions winless after three games.

Even their own fans turned on them at Spotless Stadium, booing the Thunder off the ground after a series of late dropped catches cost them dearly.

Returning skipper Shane Watson and Russell were among the culprits with both bat and ball.

After much fuss, Russell made just eight as the Thunder posted 7-157 from their 20 overs.

He received a rousing reception when he strode to the crease with his colourful bat the talking point of the tournament.

His weapon of choice had been banned after match officials discovered it had marked the white ball in last week's Sydney derby against the Sixers.

Russell received a reprieve following some handy lamination work from manufacturers.

But he still only lasted 10 balls before falling to Ben Cutting and has now scored a total of just 19 runs in three innings.

With Watson also failing, bowled for a duck by Mark Steketee after missing his side's opening two defeats with a calf injury, the Thunder had to look elsewhere for runs.

Opener Kurtis Patterson's 36 helped, as did Eoin Morgan's 52 from 43 balls.

But it was three consecutive sixes from Curtis Green - who finished unbeaten on 22 - off the last three balls of the innings that suddenly gave the Thunder hope.

Young fast bowler Pat Cummins removed Brendon McCullum as the Brisbane Heat took on the Sydney Thunder.
Source: SKY

All up, spinner Mitch Swepson went for 27 off the final over, leaving the Heat chasing a bigger total than captain Brendon McCullum had bargained for after winning the toss and restricting the Thunder for much of the night.

When Pat Cummins cleaned bowled dangerman McCullum for four and Green did likewise to Test discard Joe Burns (10), Ahmed Fawad turned the screws with two more quick wickets to have the Heat staring down the barrel.

But a spectacular 85 off 48 from Chris Lynn - aided by a series of spilt catches - ensured the Heat snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

