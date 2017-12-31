'Bring your coat, and your Duckworth Lewis calculator!' Bad weather may ruin final T20 between NZ and Windies

New Zealand believe they have the momentum to seal a Twenty20 series victory against the West Indies despite the weather threatening to wash out the final two matches of their three-match contest.



Glenn Phillips batting against the West Indies. Source: Photosport

New Zealand won the first match in Nelson by 47 runs before rain ended the second match at Mt Maunganui on Monday. The final match will be held at the same ground on Wednesday.



Rookie Anaru Kitchen says the West Indies, who have been poor in the Test and one-day formats in New Zealand, did look a bit frustrated with the wet ball.



However, the no-result ended the West Indies' six-match losing streak on tour and means the 2016 T20 World Cup winners now have a chance to square the T20 series.



Anaru, who made his Black Caps debut in the T20 series at the ripe age of 33, said momentum was huge in cricket.



The Kiwis are also boosted by the return of skipper Kane Williamson.



"[We are] very confident we can seal that last victory if the weather plays its part."



But that is not looking likely. The MetService is predicting cloud and rain for Wednesday evening's match.

