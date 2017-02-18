 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Cricket


Brilliant Peter Fulton century leads Canterbury to one-day title against Wellington

share

Source:

NZN

Canterbury are the kings of Kiwi one-day cricket once again, defeating Wellington by 28 runs in today's Ford Trophy final in Rangiora.

Canterbury beat Wellington by 28 runs after a sublime century in the first innings by Peter Fulton.
Source: SKY

With rain battering the Canterbury town for much of the morning, the sides were reduced to 20 batting overs each.

And it was the Cantabrians who were able to make the most of their time at the crease, notching 199-3 on the back of a record-breaking Peter Fulton century.

The 38-year-old smashed his ton off 50 deliveries on the way to 116, breaking Brendon McCullum's 2008 domestic record of 52 balls.

In response the Firebirds could only secure 171, handing Canterbury their first domestic title in 11 years.

"That's a long time between drinks," skipper Andrew Ellis said.

Losing the toss and batting first, Canterbury lost both of their openers to relatively meagre totals, with Chad Bowes and Cam Fletcher clean-bowled for 19 and eight respectively.

But Fulton and Black Caps Test player Henry Nicholls steadied the ship, putting on a dominant 100-run partnership by the 16th over.

Nicholls was then clean-bowled by paceman Brent Arnel for 31 after a 117-run stand, ushering in the big-hitting Tim Johnston.

Two metre Peter delivered a lesson in brutality as he humiliated Wellington's bowling attack in Rangiora.
Source: SKY

A bowler by trade, Johnston was at the crease while the outstanding Fulton brought up his ton in the 18th over.

The 198cm veteran, who played 23 Tests and 49 ODIs for New Zealand, pounded the short square boundary while hitting nine boundaries and seven sixes.

In response to Canterbury's 199-3, Wellington roared out of the blocks with 15 in their first over before Michael Papps fell for a duck to Kyle Jamieson.

Hamish Marshall and Black Caps keeper Tom Blundell ploughed on, belting the side to 50 within four overs, but were separated by Blundell's exit for 31.

Marshall's subsequent departure for 59 presaged Wellington's demise as the side's final six wickets fell for just 62 runs.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:00
1
The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

01:53
2
Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.

Watch: Sione Lauaki farewelled with spine-tingling haka

01:37
3
Lauaki was fare-welled today, with Stephanie Lauaki talking about the influene of the former All Black on their children.

'He was the person we all needed him to be' – Sione Lauaki's wife Stephanie's beautiful tribute

02:00
4
French journalist Richard Escot says France is on edge after terror attacks, and even bad driving would raise eyebrows with authorities.

Dan Carter speeding near Paris monument would have set off alarm bells for police on 'red alert about terrorism', says writer

00:35
5
Lauaki is just one of several Kelston Boys' High’s former students to play for New Zealand, however his impact could be the biggest.

Emotional funeral service held for All Blacks star Sione Lauaki


01:49
The new road divided communities but is expected to save plenty of time for those driving to the capital.

'It's amazing' - Thousands turn up for first look at Kapiti Expressway

The new road will shave travel time to and from Wellington and Levin.

00:42
Family and friends, former teammates and coaches gathered in west Auckland to remember the former All Black, with some lighter moments raising spirits.

'You could see this big bum hanging out the side' - Ian Foster fondly remembers Sione Lauaki

Family and friends gathered to remember the former All Black, with some lighter moments raising spirits.


02:00
French journalist Richard Escot says France is on edge after terror attacks, and even bad driving would raise eyebrows with authorities.

Dan Carter speeding near Paris monument would have set off alarm bells for police on 'red alert about terrorism', says writer

Paris' police were on red alert for suspicious behaviour near tourist attractions.

00:52
Around 400 residents attended the meeting and yelled at officials, asking for clarity on the current situation.

'This year?' Frustrated Port Hills residents demand answers on when they can return home

Around 400 residents attended the meeting and yelled at officials, asking for clarity on the current situation.


01:00
The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ