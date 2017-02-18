Brilliant Peter Fulton century leads Canterbury to one-day title against Wellington

Canterbury are the kings of Kiwi one-day cricket once again, defeating Wellington by 28 runs in today's Ford Trophy final in Rangiora.

With rain battering the Canterbury town for much of the morning, the sides were reduced to 20 batting overs each.

And it was the Cantabrians who were able to make the most of their time at the crease, notching 199-3 on the back of a record-breaking Peter Fulton century.

The 38-year-old smashed his ton off 50 deliveries on the way to 116, breaking Brendon McCullum's 2008 domestic record of 52 balls.

In response the Firebirds could only secure 171, handing Canterbury their first domestic title in 11 years.

"That's a long time between drinks," skipper Andrew Ellis said.

Losing the toss and batting first, Canterbury lost both of their openers to relatively meagre totals, with Chad Bowes and Cam Fletcher clean-bowled for 19 and eight respectively.

But Fulton and Black Caps Test player Henry Nicholls steadied the ship, putting on a dominant 100-run partnership by the 16th over.

Nicholls was then clean-bowled by paceman Brent Arnel for 31 after a 117-run stand, ushering in the big-hitting Tim Johnston.

A bowler by trade, Johnston was at the crease while the outstanding Fulton brought up his ton in the 18th over.

The 198cm veteran, who played 23 Tests and 49 ODIs for New Zealand, pounded the short square boundary while hitting nine boundaries and seven sixes.

In response to Canterbury's 199-3, Wellington roared out of the blocks with 15 in their first over before Michael Papps fell for a duck to Kyle Jamieson.

Hamish Marshall and Black Caps keeper Tom Blundell ploughed on, belting the side to 50 within four overs, but were separated by Blundell's exit for 31.