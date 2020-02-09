Brian Lara turns back the clock with pair of monster sixes as part of quickfire Bushfire Bash innings

West Indies great Brian Lara has shown he can still hold his own with a bat in hand after blasting five boundaries – including two sixes – in Cricket Australia's bushfire relief match at Melbourne's Junction Oval this afternoon.

The light-hearted affair ended in a tie with the teams manufacturing the result towards the end with some creative running and fielding.

Teenage star Phoebe Litchfield got the chance to bat with Aussie legend Rick Ponting, as she came in ahead of Lara.

But Ponting retired on 26 shortly after so the 16-year-old could be out in the middle with the West Indian batting maestro.

And she was treated to a show.

Lara blasted some of his trademark cover drives in an unbeaten 30, smashing Australian women's player Elyse Villani, former St Kilda AFL captain Nick Riewoldt and Andrew Symonds to the fence.

He might have retired from international cricket 13 years ago and turned 50 last year but Lara's batting was as effortless as ever.

Cricket Australia has currently raised $7,760,415 across four games this weekend, including two women's Twenty20 internationals and the BBL final.

Australian cricketers will provide up to $2 million to help bushfire affected cricket clubs get back up and running.

It will be passed on through the Grassroots Cricket Fund - set aside by the players from their share of the game's revenue.