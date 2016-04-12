Brendon McCullum's scintillating IPL season over due to hamstring injury

Brendon McCullum's Indian Premier League season has ended three games early because of a hamstring injury.

Brendon McCullum Source: SKY

The former Black Caps skipper suffered the strain during a seven-wicket loss to the Delhi Daredevils on Thursday, a result which ended their semi-final hopes.

McCullum will be unavailable for the last three matches, ending a campaign which featured 319 runs, the 10th-most by any player in this year's league.

In a tweet, McCullum stated that the "compressed tournament and long travel" had taken a toll.