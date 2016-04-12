Brendon McCullum's scintillating IPL season over due to hamstring injury

Source:NZN
Brendon McCullum's Indian Premier League season has ended three games early because of a hamstring injury.
Brendon McCullum
Source: SKY
The former Black Caps skipper suffered the strain during a seven-wicket loss to the Delhi Daredevils on Thursday, a result which ended their semi-final hopes.
McCullum will be unavailable for the last three matches, ending a campaign which featured 319 runs, the 10th-most by any player in this year's league.
In a tweet, McCullum stated that the "compressed tournament and long travel" had taken a toll.
Despite his efforts, seventh-placed Gujarat had won just three of 11 games.
