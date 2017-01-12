Brendon McCullum slapped with Big Bash suspension after slow over rate

Brisbane Heat's road to the Big Bash League finals have been dealt a blow, with captain Brendon McCullum suspended for one match due to a slow over rate.

Having already accrued one strike for the season, McCullum's side last night took 96 minutes to complete their innings during the 27-run loss to the Perth Scorchers, six minutes over the allocated 90 minutes for each innings.

The rest of the Brisbane Heat XI have also been fined AUS$1000 each for their involvement in proceedings.