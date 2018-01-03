Brendon McCullum reveals unique baseball-style knob on bat - 'Otherwise my hand slips off when I slog it!'

Brendon McCullum has continued to show his innovations in the shorter forms of cricket after he revealed the adapted handle he's made for his bat to match his slugging style at the crease.

McCullum was interviewed after being dismissed for 61 in his Brisbane Heat side's nine-wicket win over the Stars last night when he showed off the unique grip.

"Otherwise my hand slips off when I try to slog it," McCullum said.

"It's almost like a baseball grip."