Brendon McCullum predicts death of Test cricket - 'Society is changing, isn't it?'

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has painted a bleak future for Test cricket, predicting the longest format of the game will die out due to the rising popularity of shorter versions.

Brendon McCullum of the Brisbane Heat Source: Getty

McCullum, who played 101 Test for New Zealand before retiring from international cricket in 2016, told Cricket Monthly that interest in five-day matches was dying.

"I firmly believe that test cricket won't be around in time, because there's only so many teams that can afford to play it," he said.

"I'm also a realist that people are turning up and watching T20 not just at games but also on TV - society's changing, isn't it?

"People don't have four or five days to commit to Test cricket. They might watch the first session, and the last session on day five if it's tight, but they're not going to then you strip it back a level as well and you think domestically, how can teams around the world afford to even exist?"

McCullum plays in five professional T20 leagues globally while also being just one of four players (Dwayne Bravo, AB de Villiers and Shane Watson are the others) to have appeared in 11 straight seasons of the IPL.