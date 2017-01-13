Brendon McCullum named coach of IPL, CPL Knight Riders' sides

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has taken the first step in his cricket coaching career, taking charge of Indian Premier League side the Kolkata Knight Riders, and Caribbean Premier League side the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Having retired from all forms of cricket earlier this month, McCullum hasn't waited long to move into the dugout, with the Knight Riders' franchise appointing him to the helm of their two Twenty20 sides.

The move sees McCullum return to Kolkata, with who he began the inaugural Indian Premier League season, with a record breaking knock of 158 in the tournament opener in 2008.

"It's a great honour to take on this responsibility," McCullum said.

"The Knight Rider franchises in IPL and CPL have become iconic and have set the standard in franchise cricket.

"We have fantastic squads in both KKR and TKR and I, along with the support staff will be looking to build on the success both franchises have enjoyed."