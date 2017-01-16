TODAY |

Brendon McCullum misses out on BBL coaching gig to Darren Lehmann - report

1 NEWS / AAP
Brendon McCullum's hopes of a smooth transition from player to coach have hit a bump with former Australian coach Darren Lehmann expected to be announced as the new Brisbane Heat mentor today.

McCullum called time on his BBL career last month, saying he was looking to shift his cricketing career towards coaching after 2019.

It's understood the 37-year-old applied for the job at his old club after former Black Cap Dan Vettori quit the role last month, but Brisbane has opted to go with Lehmann instead.

The Big Bash role will be Lehmann's first coaching appointment since the ball tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Lehmann ultimately resigned over the incident after players David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were also suspended.

But he continued to work developing talent with the national performance squad and other pathways programs at CA before taking on a number of media roles.

News Corp reported that Lehmann edged Queensland Bulls coach Wade Seccombe for the role, with McCullum and international all-rounder James Hopes also applying.

Brisbane-based Lehmann had previously coached the Heat to their only title.

Brendon McCullum of the Brisbane Heat
Brendon McCullum of the Brisbane Heat Source: Getty
