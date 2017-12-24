Brendon McCullum looking for big hit gets cleaned up as Brisbane fall to BBL defeat against Renegades

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum had a quiet night in the Big Bash League last night, clean bowled for just four runs as his Brisbane Heat slumped to a seven wicket loss to the Melbourne Renegades.

Batting first, McCullum took the attack to Renegades spinner Tom Cooper, launching a vicious sweep shot for four through the leg side.

However, Cooper would have his revenge the very next ball, completely foxing McCullum to see his delivery crash into the stumps.

Brisbane struggled without a contribution from the explosive Kiwi, limping to 132/8 from their 20 overs.