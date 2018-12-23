Brendon McCullum in bizarre run out as Brisbane Heat suffer another Big Bash loss

There were wild thunderstorms and hail but, in the end, the Hurricanes did the damage in the Big Bash League clash on the Gold Coast.

Hobart began their BBL campaign with a 15-run win in a rain-affected match, as Brisbane Heat slumped to their second-straight loss despite a six-hitting storm by Ben Cutting.



The first BBL match played at Metricon Stadium was reduced to 19 overs a side after wild weather forced a 15-minute delay to the scheduled start.



But nothing could prepare the sodden 12,791-strong crowd for Cutting's brutal display, thrashing 58 off 32 balls with five sixes that gave Brisbane a sniff.



But, the Hurricanes emerged triumphant, bowling out the Heat for 144 in 18.4 overs with James Faulkner taking 3-25.



English import Jofra Archer took 2-23 including Cutting's vital wicket in the 18th over after the Heat allrounder had threatened to pull off a dramatic run chase.



"It was nice to see the boys perform under pressure. We didn't bat as well as we would have liked so, to be able to defend that, was pleasing," Hobart's George Bailey said.



In reply to Hobart's 6-159, Brisbane's top order again collapsed to 4-56.



Brisbane's spirit appeared broken when captain Chris Lynn fell for 29 off 37 balls, caught by a diving Alex Doolan off Faulkner before Cutting came out swinging.



Teenaged Heat opener Max Bryant also thrashed 30 off 15 balls including 18 off one Clive Rose over.



Earlier, man-of-the-match D'Arcy Short's 67 off 52 balls ensured Hobart posted a competitive total on a slow deck.



Short struck four fours and four sixes in his seventh BBL 50 after the Heat won the toss.



The left-hander shared a 59-run third-wicket stand with Ben McDermott (25), who was run out yet again.



It is the sixth time in 13 innings in all formats that McDermott has been run out, at one stage suffering the fate four times in a row.



Brisbane's Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman - the BBL's youngest player at 17 - took 2-23.



There was a strong sense of deja vu after storms delayed the game's start.



Last month's first T20 international at Metricon Stadium was reduced to a 10-overs-a-side fixture when thunderstorms hit moments before the Australia- South Africa game.

