Brendon McCullum hails incredible sportsmanship in Black Caps' upset over India

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has hailed the spirit of both New Zealand and India, following last night's dramatic Cricket World Cup semi-final in Manchester.

In a dramatic encounter that stretched over two days, the Black Caps advanced to Sunday's Cricket World Cup final with an 18-run win at Old Trafford.

With two star studded sides on display, most of the attention fell on the two captains, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and India's Virat Kohli, both of who showcased incredible sportsmanship before and after the match.

Taking to Facebook, McCullum hailed both sides for one of the most memorable matches in the history of one-day cricket.

"Respect is hard earned," McCullum wrote.

"There has to be a winner and there has to be a loser. It's how you carry yourself after both and when your emotions are raw that define you as a person and distinguish your character from others.

"Much love for both these men. Humble in success and gracious in defeat. Perfect guardians of this great game of ours."