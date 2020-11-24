Brendon McCullum gives Black Caps '60-40' advantage over India for WTC final

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is picking his former team to take down India in the World Test Championship final later this month.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and predecessor Brendon McCullum. Source: Photosport

McCullum spoke to India Today about the inaugural final, saying he believes the Black Caps’ upcoming two-Test series against England before the final will be the difference in the end.

"The match practice that New Zealand are going to have leading into the final could just tilt it their way," McCullum said.

"I think it's going to be close.”

McCullum admitted he could very easily be proven wrong though.

"Just as New Zealand respects [the Indian team], as a fan, I will respect [India], knowing how good they are and the fighting spirit they have.

"I think we are in for a ripping World Test Championship final."

McCullum gave the Black Caps a “60-40” advantage heading into the final with India’s preparation hit hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic in their country.

India are not expected to arrive in England until the end of the week after isolating in Mumbai.