TODAY |

Brendon McCullum gives Black Caps '60-40' advantage over India for WTC final

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is picking his former team to take down India in the World Test Championship final later this month.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and predecessor Brendon McCullum. Source: Photosport

McCullum spoke to India Today about the inaugural final, saying he believes the Black Caps’ upcoming two-Test series against England before the final will be the difference in the end.

"The match practice that New Zealand are going to have leading into the final could just tilt it their way," McCullum said.

"I think it's going to be close.”

McCullum admitted he could very easily be proven wrong though.

"Just as New Zealand respects [the Indian team], as a fan, I will respect [India], knowing how good they are and the fighting spirit they have.

"I think we are in for a ripping World Test Championship final."

McCullum gave the Black Caps a “60-40” advantage heading into the final with India’s preparation hit hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic in their country.

India are not expected to arrive in England until the end of the week after isolating in Mumbai.

The final is scheduled for June 18 in Southampton.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Serena Williams offers heartfelt support to Naomi Osaka after French Open withdrawal — 'I wish I could give her a hug'
2
Canterbury golf club keeping positive after flooding devastates course - 'There's people worse off'
3
Northland swimmer smashes personal best in last ditch attempt to qualify for Tokyo
4
Damian McKenzie's trans-Tasman Super Rugby season over with three-week ban for high tackle
5
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, despite early win, after controversy
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
02:18

Canterbury Uni students fight off cold, rain to complete marathon backyard cricket innings for charity

Rachin Ravindra shows 'real class' in warm-up knock for Black Caps

World Test Championship to be shared in case of draw or tie
02:16

Canterbury Uni students playing cricket around the clock to raise money for Gumboot Friday