Brendon McCullum fails with the bat as Melbourne Renegades eliminate Brisbane from BBL

Bash brothers Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn failed to fire for the Brisbane Heat, who crashed out of the Big Bash League semi-finals race with a 26-run loss to the Melbourne Renegades at the Gabba.

The Heat's Kiwi captain managed just five runs in his side's 26 run loss.
Lynn went for 21 last night, and McCullum for just five as the Heat were bowled out for 161 in reply to the third-placed Renegades' 3-187, letting slip a chance to leapfrog the Hobart Hurricanes for fourth spot on the BBL ladder.

Brisbane had to reel in their 188 target with one ball to spare to oust Hobart for fourth place and snatch a last gasp finals berth.

And they could have snatched third spot from the Renegades if they made the winning runs within 14.3 overs.

But the calculators were thrown out the window when the Heat slumped to their fourth-straight loss to finish second last.

In the BBL semi-finals draw, the top-placed Perth Scorchers will host No.4 Hobart on Thursday while the Strikers will play the Renegades on Friday night in Adelaide.

Snapped up for $1.86 million at the Indian Premier League auction on Saturday, Lynn had hoped to play a priceless innings for Brisbane in his comeback match from a calf injury.

But the 34,543-strong Gabba crowd hushed when his 13-ball cameo - featuring two fours and two sixes - ended after being spectacularly caught at mid-off by Marcus Harris in just the third over.

Brisbane never recovered despite late hitting from Alex Ross (36) and Ben Cutting (35 off 18 balls), the latter thrashing Kane Richardson for three straight sixes.

Australian Twenty20 quick Richardson (4-35) shone while Chris Tremain and Dwayne Bravo both took three wickets for the Renegades.

Lynn had some anxious moments in the field nursing the calf injury which saw him miss the last three Heat games and was wary of aggravating an old shoulder issue.

But Lynn said he had pulled up well and looked forward to Australia's upcoming Twenty20 tri-series against England and New Zealand.

"They (Renegades) fielded the house down and that made the difference tonight. For me it didn't feel like I had time off out there with the bat - I am comfortable where my body is at," he said.

Earlier, man of the match Tom Cooper top-scored for the Renegades with an unbeaten 36-ball 65 and later took a classic diving one-handed effort to dismiss ex-Test opener Matt Renshaw (22).

"BBL02 (five years ago) was the last time we made the finals. We have probably underperformed the last few years but now I reckon we are a real good chance," Cooper said.

Veteran spinner Brad Hogg's BBL future is up in the air after he was overlooked by Renegades selectors for the second straight game.

