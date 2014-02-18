 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson included in IPL auction top price bracket

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum and all-rounder Corey Anderson could be in for a hefty payday, both being listed in the top price bracket for the upcoming Indian Premier League auction.

Brendan McCullum celebrates his triple century.

Source: Photosport

McCullum, 36, and Anderson, 27, are two of the 36 players listed with a base price of 2 Indian crore or NZ $434,000 for the auction, included among the likes of Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle and Mitchell Starc.

In the price bracket below McCullum and Anderson are Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and bowling spearhead Trent Boult, both listed with a base price of 1.5 crore (NZ $323,000).

In the third and final bracket are the bowling duo of Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan, both listed with a base price of 1 crore (NZ $160,000).

Several other Kiwis will also be in line for the auction, with the likes of Ish Sodhi and Colin Munro expected to be of interest to the IPL franchises, although neither have been set a base price for the auction yet.

Players can be sold for higher than their base price, should two teams become involved in a bidding war.

Alternatively, players can be sold for a lower amount, should no team acquire their services at the base price on the auction's opening day.

The Indian Premier League auction takes place on January 27 and 28, with 1122 players up for sale to the eight franchises.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

Black Caps fan wins $50,000 with Catch-a-Million screamer

00:24
2
The popular talk show host said Parker doesn't look like a 'world-class athlete'.

Graham Norton calls out Joseph Parker on his show, labelling him 'King of pies'

3
New Zealand celebrate a wicket in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval in Tauranga, Saturday, January 13, 2018. Copyright photo: Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

NZ cruise to easy win over defending champs Windies in U19 World Cup

00:25
4
Williamson showed amazing reflexes to dive and dismiss Hasan Ali in Dunedin.

Black Caps' Kane Williamson surprises himself with magical one handed catch as NZ humiliate Pakistan

00:28
5
The Serbian's first goal for the club earned a 1-1 draw with the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Matija Ljujic's thunderbolt steals draw for Phoenix against Western Sydney

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 