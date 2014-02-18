Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson included in IPL auction top price bracket

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum and all-rounder Corey Anderson could be in for a hefty payday, both being listed in the top price bracket for the upcoming Indian Premier League auction.

Brendan McCullum celebrates his triple century. Source: Photosport

McCullum, 36, and Anderson, 27, are two of the 36 players listed with a base price of 2 Indian crore or NZ $434,000 for the auction, included among the likes of Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle and Mitchell Starc.

In the price bracket below McCullum and Anderson are Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and bowling spearhead Trent Boult, both listed with a base price of 1.5 crore (NZ $323,000).

In the third and final bracket are the bowling duo of Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan, both listed with a base price of 1 crore (NZ $160,000).

Several other Kiwis will also be in line for the auction, with the likes of Ish Sodhi and Colin Munro expected to be of interest to the IPL franchises, although neither have been set a base price for the auction yet.

Players can be sold for higher than their base price, should two teams become involved in a bidding war.

Alternatively, players can be sold for a lower amount, should no team acquire their services at the base price on the auction's opening day.