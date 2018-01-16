Brendon McCullum booms his way to blistering 50 in the BBL

D'Arcy Short has plundered more Big Bash League runs, guiding the Hobart Hurricanes to a six-wicket win over the Brisbane Heat at Bellerive Oval.

With Hobart chasing 166 for victory, Short cracked eight boundaries in his 59 from 49 on Monday night as the Hurricanes reached the target with 10 balls to spare.

The in-form 27-year-old now holds the record for the most runs in a BBL season, with 465 from seven games.

He surpassed Shaun Marsh's tally of 412 from nine games, set in 2013/14.

The record comes after Short smacked 122 - the biggest score in BBL history - in his side's dramatic three-run win over the Heat last week.

Short shared a 73-run stand with skipper George Bailey, to provide the backbone of Hobart's innings.

He was out top-edging Mark Steketee in the 15th over but an unbeaten quick-fire 32 from 19 by Ben McDermott saw the Hurricanes home.

Hobart's fifth win in a row pushes them to third on the ladder, as they chase their first finals appearance since finishing runners-up in 2013/14.

Earlier, a Brendon McCullum 51 off 38 helped the Heat to 8-165 after they won the toss and elected to bat.

Brisbane spluttered late though, losing 4-28 in the final three overs.

Hurricanes allrounder Dan Christian was tight at the death, with 1-12 from two overs.

McCullum shared a 59-run stand with Joe Burns (38 from 24) after Sam Heazlett was caught behind off tweaker Clive Rose on the fourth ball of the innings.

Ben Cutting chipped in with 30 from 26 before being run out by a direct hit by Bailey.