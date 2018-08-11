Brendon McCullum blitzes 24-ball half century in Caribbean Premier League masterclass

Canterbury coach and former New Zealand Test batsman Gary Stead will reportedly be appointed as the new coach of the Black Caps as early as next week.

Stead, 46, appears to have beaten out the likes of Central Districts coach Heinrich Malan for the job, according to a report from Stuff.

Having won the Plunket Shield in three of his five seasons with Canterbury, Stead was also in charge of the White Ferns side that lost the 2009 Women's World Cup final to England.

It is understood that the appointment only needs to be ratified by New Zealand Cricket's board before an official announcement is made.