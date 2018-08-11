Brendon McCullum blitzes 24-ball half century in Caribbean Premier League masterclass

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum was his usual swashbuckling self for the Trinbago Knight Riders, hammering a 24-ball half century against the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.
Coming to the crease at 108/2, McCullum started slowly - only scoring seven runs from his first 12 balls.
However, after that, McCullum showed no mercy, taking the Tallawahs' attack apart to reach his half century off just 24 balls - the fastest of the current CPL season.
McCullum's effort, combined with 61 from compatriot Colin Munro, saw the Knight Riders reach 223/6 from their 20 overs, the highest total in CPL history.