Brendon McCullum blitzes 24-ball half century in Caribbean Premier League masterclass

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum was his usual swashbuckling self for the Trinbago Knight Riders, hammering a 24-ball half century against the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League. 

Coming to the crease at 108/2, McCullum started slowly - only scoring seven runs from his first 12 balls.

However, after that, McCullum showed no mercy, taking the Tallawahs' attack apart to reach his half century off just 24 balls - the fastest of the current CPL season.

McCullum's effort, combined with 61 from compatriot Colin Munro, saw the Knight Riders reach 223/6 from their 20 overs, the highest total in CPL history.

The ex-Black Caps skipper was his destructive best for Trinbago against Jamaica. Source: SKY
Canterbury's Gary Stead to be appointed new Black Caps coach - report

Canterbury coach and former New Zealand Test batsman Gary Stead will reportedly be appointed as the new coach of the Black Caps as early as next week.

Stead, 46, appears to have beaten out the likes of Central Districts coach Heinrich Malan for the job, according to a report from Stuff.

Having won the Plunket Shield in three of his five seasons with Canterbury, Stead was also in charge of the White Ferns side that lost the 2009 Women's World Cup final to England.

It is understood that the appointment only needs to be ratified by New Zealand Cricket's board before an official announcement is made.

Former Black Caps Stephen Fleming and Daniel Vettori were believed to be uninterested due to their high profile coaching roles with the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively

Gary Stead
Gary Stead Source: Photosport
Farcical run out sums up India's day as England skittle visitors for 107 at Lord's

James Anderson took five wickets in ideal swing-bowling conditions as England skittled India out for 107 on day 2 of the second Test at Lord's.

Rain prevented play on day one and more showers allowed only 8.3 overs before the first prolonged passage of play began shortly after 5 p.m.

By that point England had reduced India to 15-3. Anderson removed opening pair Murali Vijay (0) and Lokesh Rahul (8) before the recalled Cheteshwar Pujara (1) was run out following a mix-up with captain Virat Kohli when play briefly resumed after lunch.

Kohli had single-handedly made the first test at Edgbaston competitive, his 200 runs failing to save India as England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, but he couldn't repeat his heroics on a green wicket at Lord's.

Chris Woakes - replacing Ben Stokes who is in court in Bristol on a charge of affray - had Kohli caught at slip for 23 and removed Hardik Pandya the same way to leave India 61-5.

Sam Curran and Stuart Broad chipped in with a wicket each, while Anderson dismissed Ajinkya Rahane (18) and scoreless duo Kuldeep Yadav and Ishant Sharma to end with 5-20.

The hosts seized the initiative on a rain-affected day in the second Test. Source: SKY
