Brendon McCullum: Black Caps can win the World Cup

Despite their recent woes, the Black Caps can still take home the 2019 Cricket World Cup, according for former captain turned commentator Brendon McCullum.

Ahead of tonight's clash with England in Durham, 1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt caught up with the former captain, optimistic that the recent defeats to Pakistan and Australia won't spell the end of New Zealand's chances at a first World Cup title.

"If they rediscover a little bit of, I like to call it swagger - it's not a great word for it - but if they can rediscover a little bit of that real attitude and that belief in themselves and the squad," McCullum said.

"We've got good enough players, we've got world class players in key spots. I'd love us to put those world class players in those key moments."

"Of course I'm confident, I know these guys so well. I'm confident that if we bring our A-games and we just slightly tweak our mental state, then we can definitely be there at the end and Kane can be lifting the trophy."

Meanwhile, McCullum is backing his former opening partner Martin Guptill to come good, after a run of low scores and bad luck with bat in hand.

"Martin Guptill's a massive player in terms of being able to turn things around for us.

"He's the sort of player who can go out there and score 100 off 75, 80 balls and change the course of a game.