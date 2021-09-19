Breathtaking boundary catch lights up England T20 final

A stunning piece of fielding on the boundary rope by Kent's Jordan Cox has helped his side secure the Vitality Blast T20 title in England overnight.

The 20-year-old cricketer was full of confidence, having smashed an unbeaten 28-ball 58 in the first innings, propelling his side to a score of 167 for seven.

Yet his night was just beginning, as the pinnacle came midway through Somerset's run chase.

With the game in the balance at five for 94 with seven overs to play, Somerset captain Lewis Gregory swiped Darren Stevens towards the midwicket boundary. It looked destined for six until a leaping Cox flew through the air and parried the ball back to his teammate Matt Milnes to take the catch.