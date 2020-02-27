Breakers owner faces delivery from Black Caps speedster Lockie Ferguson

Breakers owner Matt Walsh put himself in the firing line, taking on Black Caps fast bowler Lockie Ferguson after winning a charity auction.

Raising funds for North Shore Cricket Club, Walsh bid $1900 for the good cause, padding up to face Ferguson in the nets.

Despite his lack of cricketing prowess though, Walsh was confident as he took guard against Ferguson.

"It's a good cause, supporting the cricket club," Walsh told 1 NEWS.

"Ninety-one miles an hour in Major League Baseball is a changeup."

One of the fastest bowlers in the world, regularly clocking speeds well over 150 km/h, Ferguson is still working his was back from a calf injury suffered against Australia in Perth.

The Kiwi quick happy to square off against the former College level basketballer.

"He's got to have some talent, he's obviously a well-established sportsman," Ferguson said.

"He's out here supporting the club, good to see the kids around getting involved. It should be a bit of fun."

To his credit, Walsh faced up, before belting a gorgeous drive through the off-side, before embracing Ferguson in a hug.

"It was fast," Walsh said afterwards.

"I know he's taking it easy on me, so I appreciate that.

"It's a lot of fun, it's a good cause, I appreciate him being a good sport.