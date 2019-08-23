TODAY |

Boult returns, Blundell to open as Black Caps finalise Boxing Day Test XI

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps have made two, as predicted, changes to the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Australia beginning tomorrow in Melbourne.

Trent Boult. Source: Associated Press

Reserve wicketkeeper Tom Blundell has bee confirmed to open the batting alongside Tom Latham, with Jeet Raval dropped following a lean run with the bat.

Trent Boult also returns to the side, having sat out of the Black Caps' last two Test matches with a rib injury, coming in for Lockie Ferguson, who himself picked up a calf injury in the opening defeat in Perth last week.

The Black Caps have also resisted the temptation to alter with their spinner, Mitchell Santner keeping his spot despite not taking a wicket in his 41 overs bowled in Perth.

Australia meanwhile, are yet to name their XI until the toss tomorrow morning at the MCG.

Black Caps: 1. Tom Latham, 2. Tom Blundell, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. BJ Watling (wk), 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Neil Wagner, 11. Trent Boult.

