Boult, Henry, Ferguson all out as Black Caps name squad for India ODIs

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps have named a fresh-faced pace attack for the upcoming ODI series against India, with big names Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson all out injured.

With Boult (broken hand), Ferguson (calf) and Henry (broken thumb) all out of contention, Kyle Jamieson is given his first ODI call up, having been in the touring side to Australia last month.

Elsewhere Hamish Bennett and Scott Kuggeleijn both return after years in the wilderness.

Tom Latham has been passed fit after breaking his finger against Australia at the SCG, while Colin Munro has been left out - leaving Henry Nicholls to open the batting alongside Martin Guptill.

Tom Blundell is also in the squad, having proven his worth as a specialist Test opening batsman on an otherwise unsuccessful tour of Australia.

The three-match ODI series begins in Hamilton on February 5, before matches in Auckland and Mount Maunganui.

Black Caps squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (game one only), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Cricket
Black Caps
