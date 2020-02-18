TODAY |

Boult declares himself ready in first Test against India; new dad Wagner's arrival delayed

Source:  1 NEWS

Trent Boult has declared himself fit and ready to go ahead of the Black Caps' first Test against India, starting on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Boult will make his much-awaited return to the Test side after breaking his hand in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The squad assembled in Wellington today, with Boult making his much-awaited return to the side after breaking his hand in the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

“Everything is going very well," he said. "Catching would probably be the biggest issue for me at the moment but I’m 100 per cent fit and ready to get stuck in."

Neil Wagner will arrive in Wellington tomorrow due to the birth of his first child.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
Māori All Stars won't sing NZ national anthem to 'support Indigenous brothers' after Advance Australia Fair cut
2
TJ Perenara speaks to Breakfast about baby news, embracing te reo and growing up in Porirua
3
Commonwealth Games medalist among boxers getting another shot after coronavirus nearly derailed Olympic dreams
4
Watch the moment TJ Perenara stuns John Campbell with surprise studio visit - 'I've come to see you!'
5
Tonga expelled by International Rugby League
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Matchfixing watchdogs keeping close eye on women's T20 World Cup

Michael Clarke and wife Kyly divorcing after more than seven years of marriage

White Ferns veterans Suzie Bates, Katey Martin finally get chance to play at home in Dunedin

More positives for Black Caps with Trent Boult raring to go for Test series against India