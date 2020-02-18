Boult declares himself ready in first Test against India; new dad Wagner's arrival delayed

Trent Boult has declared himself fit and ready to go ahead of the Black Caps' first Test against India, starting on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The squad assembled in Wellington today, with Boult making his much-awaited return to the side after breaking his hand in the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

“Everything is going very well," he said. "Catching would probably be the biggest issue for me at the moment but I’m 100 per cent fit and ready to get stuck in."