Bold Bangladesh dare to believe result possible against Black Caps in second Test despite poor weather outlook

Bangladesh are daring to believe after classy allrounder Shakib Al Hasan's three quick wickets to rock New Zealand on day two of the second Test in Christchurch.

The hosts were stuttering at 7-260 yesterday when rain ended play 50 minutes early on day two at Hagley Oval, with Bangladesh have posted a total of 289.

New Zealand were poised to forge a decent lead after reaching 4-252 before Shakib's scooting left-arm spin (3-32) tore through the middle order in the space of nine balls.

His flat, quick deliveries which barely turned were enough to trap Mitchell Santner for 29 and bowl BJ Watling (1) and Colin de Grandhomme (0).

Henry Nicholls was unbeaten on 56 and Tim Southee not out four when drizzle turned into steady rain.

The forecast is for more wet weather today, possibly halting the visitors' momentum which had swung their way on a topsy-turvy day.

Either way, the injury-ravaged tourists remain firmly in contention to notch a first win over New Zealand and square the series 1-1 following the seven-wicket loss in Wellington.

Seamer Taskin Ahmed, one of seven Bangladesh players boasting less than four Test caps, admitted victory would be remarkable.

"It will be a very good achievement for us," he said.

"We're a bit less experienced than them but, still, if we can play our best, we can win."

Taskin was impressive with the new ball, setting the scene for a quality team bowling display which was let down by some amateurish work in the field.

"We got some good shape, good swing, good pace. We're hoping in the next innings, if we can make a big score, it will be a good Test match."

Batting was never comfortable for the Black Caps in largely overcast conditions, with their score propped up by half-centuries to opener Tom Latham (68), Ross Taylor (77) and Nicholls.

Latham and Taylor put on 106 for the third wicket after Jeet Raval (16) and Kane Williamson (2) both departed in the 15th over, the first from seamer Kamrul Islam (2-48).

Latham said it was an effort to overcome that setback.

"They didn't really give us anything to hit and we struggled to rotate the strike," he said.

"For us to get through that tough time and put pressure back on them after lunch was good.

"It's pretty even with those three late wickets but, if we can come back in the morning and get a few with the ball, it'll swing it back in our favour."

Latham survived a thundering blow to the helmet from Rubel Hossain pre-lunch.

His departure, providing a second catch to debutant wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, was followed soon afterwards by Taylor's.

Taylor become the third Kiwi Test player to pass 6000 runs but he failed to reach another milestone when falling short of a 17th Test century.

Notching three figures would have lifted the 32-year-old level with his late mentor Martin Crowe for the most New Zealand Test tons.