'Board shorts and jandals weren't appropriate' - Giddy Kane Williamson recounts royal encounter

1 NEWS
Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was all smiles after his meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace this morning, although he revealed it wasn't a relaxed encounter.

Williamson, along with all the other captains competing at this year's Cricket World Cup, were invited into the palace to meet Her Majesty as well as Prince Harry.

"You have to dress a little bit like this to start off with," Williamson said, gesturing to his suit.

"Board shorts and jandals, I don't think, were appropriate."

    Williamson also met Prince Harry during a meet-and-greet at Buckingham Palace.

    Williamson said prior to the Queen's arrival, they were put in alphabetical order and given specific instructions.

    "We were told she would take the lead so she shook our hands and had a little chat.

    "We spoke about the weather."

    The light-hearted exchange appeared to go down well, with the pair sharing a laugh before she moved on to the next player.

    New Zealand opens their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday evening, NZ time.
     

      The grinning Black Caps captain said they were given strict instructions before meeting the Queen.
