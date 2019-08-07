TODAY |

'Bloody dangerous' - England quick Jofra Archer dominates in controversial appearance in domestic second XI game

England appear to have a replacement ready for Jimmy Anderson ahead of the second Ashes Test with the dominant performance Jofra Archer delivered domestically overnight.

The fast bowler turned out for Sussex in a match against Gloucestershire in a second XI match - a grade some are wondering why he's appearing in after video of his utter domination surfaced.

Archer finished up the match with figures of 6/27 from 12.1 overs as he helped his side skittle the opposition for 79 runs.

During his innings, Sussex captured a particularly lively bouncer from Archer that left a Gloucestershire batsman ducking out of the way. The quick delivery even beat the wicketkeeper.

One person less than impressed with Archer's appearance in the grade was Australian great Dean Jones who labelled the situation "bloody dangerous".

"I am sorry but ECB contracted players should not be playing 2nd XI cricket," Jones tweeted.

"Never liked it when our guys did it in Australia either with (Josh) Hazlewood and (Mitchell) Starc!

"I played county cricket. I captained Derby. I know what guys can do and can't do. This is not the platform for these guys to prove their fitness. It's bulls***."

In the recent Cricket World Cup, Archer averaged 146km/h during one match and was even recorded bowling as fast as 153km/h.

English cricket writer Chris Stocks said Archer's performance was a rude awakening for Gloucestershire players.

"This has been a brutal introduction to top-level cricket for many of these Gloucestershire lads," Stocks wrote on Twitter. "Eleven of the 12-man team are aged 20 or under. One, 19-year-old, Milo Ayres was hit in the grille."

Archer could now face some stiffer competition such as an in-form Steve Smith with England requiring a replacement for fast bowler Anderson.

Anderson has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test at Lord's with a calf injury after delivering just four overs in the first inning's of England's 251-run loss at Edgbaston.

Archer finished the match with figures of 6/27 and topped the day off with a century with the bat. Source: ECB.co.uk
