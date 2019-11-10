Blind Caps seeking sponsors after hosting matches in NZ for first time

The Blind Caps have hosted an international series in New Zealand for the first time.

The players, who have varying degrees of vision impairment, played five T20s against Bangladesh.

The matches are a dream come true for a 17-year-old in the team who lost his vision nine years ago.

“It means a lot, you know I love sports, and when I lost my sight I still wanted to do sports," Blind Cap Jack Schwenke said.

He's the youngest member of the team in a sport adapted for those who can't see, with players guided by an audible ball which is bowled underarm but can reach speeds of 100 kilometres per hour.

For Blind Cap Donna McCaskill, a home fixture has been a long time coming.

"The New Zealand Blind Cricket Association has been around for a while, but it's taken a long time for us to actually host an international event like this,” McCaskill said.

The sport is growing in popularity, now played in 10 countries around the world.

For the Blind Caps it means they're able to take on the best, but it's not cheap.

"It's challenging, again we receive funding through grant organisations we're fortunate to be supported by blind and low vision NZ, but it's a lot of grant applications, Blind Sport New Zealand Acting Manager Casey Flint said.

“It's a lot fundraising it's a lot of constantly seeking support. We'd love to get some corporate sponsors involved.”

The team's baking and selling cookies to raise enough money to travel to South Africa next year, but they're short $70,000.