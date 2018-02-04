 

Blazing Adelaide batsman guides Strikers to BBL title against Hobart after incredible ton

Jake Weatherald scored 115 runs from 70 balls, leading Adelaide to a 25-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

As it happened: Classy Fiji edge South Africa to win thrilling Cup final in Hamilton Sevens


Fiji come up with magical play to steal victory over South Africa in Hamilton Sevens Cup final

Adelaide Strikers claim 2018 Big Bash title after emphatic win over Hobart Hurricanes

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Kurt Baker of New Zealand is tackled by Lachlan Anderson of Australia in the quarter final match during day three of the HSBC Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on January 28, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images for HSBC)

NZ Sevens finish fourth at Hamilton Sevens after Australia slot late penalty goal

Tom Saunders sits just one point behind Rio bronze medallist Sam Meech heading into the final day.

Kiwi sailors go head to head at Oceanbridge sailing regatta

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.

Watch: 'It was a miracle' - intensive care paramedic describes difficult Waitakere rescue operation

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Russell “Rusty” Clark says survivors were lucky to escape a swollen river.

As it happened: Classy Fiji edge South Africa to win thrilling Cup final in Hamilton Sevens

Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 in the Cup final at first Hamilton Sevens at Waikato Stadium.

'The brother that was always there for me' - friends pay tribute to teens who died in Waitakere Ranges flash flood

Two made it to safety, and a third was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.


'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.



 
