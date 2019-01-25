Black Clash, the hit Twenty20 match pitting top Kiwi rugby and cricket talent, renewed two more years

The Twenty20 exhibition match between some of New Zealand’s top cricket and rugby stars will become an annual event after having been confirmed for another two years today.

The Black Clash was first conducted in Christchurch earlier this year and was watched by over 1 million Kiwis free-to-air on TVNZ.

With the success of the event, organisers have confirmed it will make a return in 2020 and for a third time in 2021.

Next year’s match, however, has been moved to McLean Park in Napier, taking place on January 17. The 2021 match will return to Christchurch.

Duco Events founder David Higgins said he was “delighted” to be bringing the match back.

“The first ever Black Clash was a smashing success,” Higgins said.

“The cross-code event was able to attract the star names...The event was a sell-out in its first year and generated the highest broadcast audience for a cricket event in the last decade.

“In 2020, we will again be delivering the top stars, a competitive match and an entertaining day out for everyone.”

This year’s match saw the likes of Richie McCaw, Kieran Read, Israel Dagg and both Jordie and Beauden Barrett turn out for team rugby while team cricket featured Brendon McCullum, Kyle Mills, Luke Ronchi, Grant Elliot and others.

The teams were coached by former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry and former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming, with Sir Graham mentoring team rugby to an impressive five-wicket win.