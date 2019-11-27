Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win

Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips smashed 156 from 135 deliveries as he and Martin Guptill led the Auckland Aces to a big win over Otago in a Ford Trophy match at Lincoln today.

Phillips hit 16 boundaries and three sixes, one of which saw him take guard inches outside leg stump before dismissively flicking Matthew Boyce-Bacon over third man for six with a reverse lap-come-pull.

Guptill hit 117, his 16th century for Auckland in all formats, as he and Phillips combined for 273, 88 per cent of the Aces’ total of 310/5 in their 50 overs.

Auckland completed a 97-run win after bowling the Volts out for 213 in 40.2 overs.