TODAY |

Black Caps won't rely heavily on 2015 experiences at World Cup - 'This is a new challenge'

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
UK and Europe
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup

They may have made it all the way to the final in 2015, but members of that Black Caps World Cup squad four years ago aren't going to draw too much experience from it when approaching this year's tournament.

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee told 1 NEWS while it was great to be part of the campaign in 2015, this year will be a different challenge.

"As good as it was last time, we've got to look forward to this one as different," he said.

"We're in a different part of the world... it was great to be part of the last one but this is a new journey and a new challenge.

"It's great to have the experience of the last one and the guys that were there will be able to grab stuff that worked for them but it's four years on and we're all different players."

The Black Caps finished second at the 2015 World Cup after losing the final to Australia and the tournament was co-hosted by the trans-Tasman nations.

This time round, the Black Caps have ventured to England seeking the elusive silverware with a new coach and new players.

The team have touched down in the UK and came together for their first training session at Whitgift School in London where Southee says morale is high.

"Today's the first time the group has been together at a training for a long time so it's nice to be back together again.

"There's a great buzz around the group."

The Black Caps will play two warm-up matches against India (Saturday) and the West Indies (Tuesday) before they begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 1.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Tim Southee says this year's tournament in England is a different kettle of fish. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Cricket
    UK and Europe
    Black Caps
    Cricket World Cup
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:15
    Yaroslav Radashkevich had his right leg snap during the Eurasian powerlifting championships.
    Russian weightlifter suffers horrific leg injury while attempting to squat 250kg
    2
    Lima Sopoaga of Wasps.
    Former All Blacks star Lima Sopoaga named worst signing of English Premiership
    3
    Colin Cooper has the current third-choice - Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - at his disposal but values Weber's current contribution.
    Steve Hansen weighs in on All Blacks' third halfback battle between Weber, Tahuriorangi
    4
    Bernard Foley and Israel Folau. Blues v Waratahs, Super Rugby. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 6 April 2019 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
    Israel Folau approaches top Melbourne lawyer who specialises in free speech and unlawful job termination - report
    5
    during day seven of the Australian Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre on April 1, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
    Aussie sprinter nicknamed 'Quadzilla' could torment Kiwis in move to rugby sevens
    MORE FROM
    Cricket
    MORE
    FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 file photo, a man holds the new Huawei Mate X foldable 5G smartphone during the Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain. Two British mobile phone companies, EE and Vodafone, said Wednesday May 22, 2019, they are putting on hold plans to sell new 5G mobile phones from China's Huawei. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

    UK, Japan mobile operators suspend Huawei 5G phone launches
    00:53
    The party is held in London every year and is shared with around 8,000 guests

    The Queen hosts garden party at Buckingham Palace

    Lima Sopoaga of Wasps.

    Former All Blacks star Lima Sopoaga named worst signing of English Premiership

    In major concession Theresa May offers lawmakers vote on new Brexit referendum