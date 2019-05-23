Black Caps won't rely heavily on 2015 experiences at World Cup - 'This is a new challenge'

They may have made it all the way to the final in 2015, but members of that Black Caps World Cup squad four years ago aren't going to draw too much experience from it when approaching this year's tournament.

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee told 1 NEWS while it was great to be part of the campaign in 2015, this year will be a different challenge.

"As good as it was last time, we've got to look forward to this one as different," he said.

"We're in a different part of the world... it was great to be part of the last one but this is a new journey and a new challenge.

"It's great to have the experience of the last one and the guys that were there will be able to grab stuff that worked for them but it's four years on and we're all different players."

The Black Caps finished second at the 2015 World Cup after losing the final to Australia and the tournament was co-hosted by the trans-Tasman nations.

This time round, the Black Caps have ventured to England seeking the elusive silverware with a new coach and new players.

The team have touched down in the UK and came together for their first training session at Whitgift School in London where Southee says morale is high.

"Today's the first time the group has been together at a training for a long time so it's nice to be back together again.

"There's a great buzz around the group."