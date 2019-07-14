TODAY |

Black Caps win toss, bat first in Cricket World Cup final

AAP
New Zealand have won the toss and will bat first in the World Cup final against England at Lord's.

After overnight rain delayed the start by 15 minutes, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson had no hesitation batting first on a pitch with a slight green tinge.

England have kept the same team as the one that thrashed Australia on Thursday, while New Zealand are also unchanged from their win over India.

Both teams are attempting to create history in claiming their first title.

England are the clear favourites, having dominated one-day cricket for the past four years since the last World Cup.

They suffered three surprise losses in the group stage batting second, and had to beat India and New Zealand in the final two rounds to make the final.

But they enter the decider in form, having romped past Australia by eight wickets in their semi-final at Edgbaston.

There is a significant amount of pressure on the hosts, with no major men's team having won a World Cup at home since the 1966 football World Cup.

New Zealand meanwhile scraped into the finals on net run rate, having dropped their last three games to Pakistan, Australia and England.

However spurred on by Trent Boult's opening spell, they shocked India in their semi-final in Manchester to reach their second straight decider.

ENGLAND: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

NZ team huddle. Source: Photosport
