Black Caps win dramatic Boxing Day Test after snaring final six wickets in last session

New Zealand's bowlers produced a late final session surge to guide their side to a tense 101-run victory over Pakistan in the first Test in Mount Maunganui, keeping alive their hopes of reaching next year's World Test Championship final.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pakistan were dismissed for 271, chasing a victory target of 372, with 4.3 overs remaining in the match at Bay Oval on Friday.

New Zealand were hot favourites to win the game when the final day started with the tourists 3-71, but a 165-run partnership between Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan gave the tourists a chance of a draw, if not an unlikely victory.

Kyle Jamieson ended the partnership when he had Rizwan trapped in front for 60, albeit after a review, and left Pakistan 6-242, still 131 runs away from their target with 25 overs remaining.

He also had Yasir Shah caught in the gully for a duck, while Neil Wagner, who has played the last three days with two broken toes, had Fawad caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling for 102 and then Faheem Ashraf for 19 to expose the tail.

Mitchell Santner trapped Mohammad Abbas in front for one, before capturing the last wicket when he caught and bowled Nassem Shah for one.