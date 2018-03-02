Black Caps' Williamson and Taylor still to be assessed, a chance to play in third ODI

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson and star batsman Ross Taylor will have their fitness assessed prior to Saturday's crucial third one-day cricket international against England in Wellington.

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor talks to Mike Hesson and Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

Black Caps allrounder Mitchell Santner told media on Friday that Williamson, who sat out Wednesday's six-wicket thumping at the hands of England with a hamstring injury, and Taylor would be given fitness tests on Saturday, hours before the match at Westpac Stadium.

Taylor felt tightness in his quadriceps while batting in game two at Mount Maunganui, but Santer said signs after a scan were "pretty positive" for the prolific Kiwi batsman.

Mark Chapman was still training with the squad, but no other cover had been flown in, Santner said.

The team was looking forward to playing again at Westpac Stadium, after defeating England on the ground in a T20 match on February 13.

"We've had some success against them there in the past and it's a good surface," Santner said.

"You need to bowl well because it's short [boundaries] square of the wicket.

"We've been playing good cricket for a while but last match we were outplayed - the way England bowled, they didn't give us much. We're going to have to play better."