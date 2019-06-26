TODAY |

Black Caps wary of Pakistan side that's full of match-winners, says assistant Luke Ronchi

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

The number of match-winners in the Pakistan side have the Black Caps wary ahead of their Cricket World Cup match tonight at Edgbaston, says assistant coach Luke Ronchi.

The unbeaten New Zealand side can secure their eighth semi-final spot with a win over a Pakistan.

The Black Caps have 11 points from six games while seventh-place Pakistan has five points with an outside chance of advancing to the last four after a 49-run win over South Africa, a result the Black Caps have been looking at closely

“The last game was brilliant, they did really well, they’ve got a lot of match-winners from top to bottom so the guys are doing their scouting and looking to what they need to,” Ronchi said.

Ronchi, who was behind the stumps for the Black Caps four years ago when the team reached the World Cup final, is enjoying the transition from playing to coaching.

“It’s been awesome, it’s completely different to playing, you obviously love playing and thing like that but now you’re at the backend of that sort of thing, you get to see it from a different angle.”

“You get to sit there and listen to Macca (batting coach Craig McMillan), Jurgo (bowling coach Shane Jurgensen), and Steedy (coach Gary Stead) do their things and sit back and watch it from a different viewpoint and I guess you get an overview of what’s sort of happening…it’s something I’m really enjoying."

New Zealand were forced indoors by rain in Birmingham today to prepare, although the forecast for the match is good.

Pakistan's Haris Sohail plays a shot off the bowling of South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during their Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Haris Sohail. Source: Associated Press
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Quilter International, Twickenham, London 24/11/2018 England vs Australia Australia's Israel Folau on his way to scoring a try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
'Forever grateful' - Israel Folau thanks supporters as funds raised nears $2 million
2
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $1 million
3
ANZ distance themselves from Maria Folau's support for husband Israel
4
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
5
Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.
'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Lockie Ferguson says that his side aren’t getting too ahead of themselves.

Black Caps relocate to Birmingham as they prepare for Pakistan showdown
00:11
Afghanistan were no match for Bangladesh, losing their ODI fixture by 62 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan stars for Bangladesh in big Cricket World Cup win over Afghanistan
Kane Williamson batting. New Zealand Blackcaps v South Africa. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Birmingham. England, UK. Wednesday 19 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kane Williamson at risk of suspension over New Zealand's slow over rate
1 NEWS

New Zealanders 'some of the best people in the world' says Windies all-rounder