Black Caps veteran Martin Guptill fired up for World Cup in UK

Black Caps star batsman Martin Guptill is relishing the chance to test out the surfaces in the UK, following England's dominant six wicket win over Pakistan in their third ODI on Wednesday.

Guptill and the rest of the New Zealand team will be heading to the United Kingdom on Sunday for the World Cup in England.

"I'm licking my lips at it (pitch) it's been looking reasonably flat and good batting wickets over there at the moment, a lot of runs in the cup," said Guptill.

"We haven't been together as a squad yet so come this Sunday when we leave it'll be the first time we're together so I'm sure we'll be able to feel the excitement levels with the guys when we get there."

The Black Caps will play two warm up matches at the end of this month against India and the West Indies.

