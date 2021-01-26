TODAY |

Black Caps v India Test Championship final moved from Lord's to Southampton

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand will miss out on the chance to claim the World Test Championship at the home of cricket in June, with the final moved from Lord's to Southampton.

BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly revealed Southampton, England had been chosen to host the final between New Zealand and India due to the ground having an on-site hotel that would make it easier to create a biosecure bubble, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Southampton hosted three Tests during last year's English summer, against West Indies and Pakistan respectively.

The West Indies recorded a famous win, while both Pakistan tests were drawn after being heavily affected by rain.

While Southampton is known to be more suitable to spin bowling than Lord's, India have a poor record at the venue.

They have played two Tests there, in 2014 and 2018, and lost both.

New Zealand have never played a test at Southampton, but have won both one day internationals they have played there.

