Black Caps used unique overnight break in ODI semi to strategise strong start to second day

Kane Williamson said strategies, not nerves, were on his team's mind during their unique overnight break from their ODI semi-final with India at this year's World Cup.

The first semi-final of this year's tournament was forced to go into its reserve day overnight after rain suspended play yesterday.

It meant the Black Caps were 211/5 "at stumps" with just under four overs still to bat in the innings.

Williamson said the team left Old Trafford yesterday focused and unconcerned about what punters were saying.

"I think the guys slept pretty well," Williamson said.

"We were focusing on what we needed to achieve in those last four overs. At 211/5, we felt we were kind of there or there abouts on target with what we wanted to achieve to be competitive on that surface.

"It was trying to get to that 240-250 stage against a formidable bowling attack."

Williamson said there was also some chat amongst the bowling attack.

"It was unique that it was over two days but I think it was the right decision in the end.

"It was great that that [reserve] day could come in handy, certainly from our perspective when you qualify in the fourth position - a washout doesn't really help you out too much."

Had India not reached 20 overs of play in their innings, the game would've been called off and they would've gained automatic entry to the final as the higher-seeded team after the round robin.