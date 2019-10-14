Black Caps to use inter-squad T20 matches to prepare for blockbuster summer

With one of the biggest international cricketing summers drawing ever closer, the Black Caps have resorted to taking on each other in preparation for the likes of England, Australia and India.

Currently based in Christchurch, the Black Caps will play a number of inter-squad T20 friendlies against each other, with 24 players vying for spots in coach Gary Stead's plans.

Tim Southee will captain one of the sides, with Henry Nicholls to take charge of the other, with players to change teams when called upon.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon, coach Stead explained how the matches would work.

"We've got two teams," he began.

"There's 24 players here that are going to split into a couple of teams and then we'll play a match, perhaps look at combinations that we want to look at again, and split them up for the next day."

Aside from a packed summer schedule, Stead also acknowledges the matches will be ideal preparation for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia, beginning in October 2020.

"There's 26 games [between] now and the World Cup. This gives us a chance to give T20 a real focus as well.

"What I'm hoping we can do is get guys together [and] play some matches against each other, but also talk around the game and how we want to play as a team, and I guess as a country as well with a lot of things coming up, a lot of games and a lot of different series to play."

The Black Caps begin their summer with five T20 Internationals against England starting on November 1, before two Test matches.

The side also head to Australia for a three-Test series - including the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, returning home to face India in five T20s, three ODIs and two Tests.