Black Caps turn to inside Aussie knowledge ahead of T20 tri-series match against hosts

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will rely on his team's inside Twenty20 knowledge of Australia's individual players to try and claim their first win this side of the Tasman in more than six years.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson in action for New Zealand against Pakistan. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps have faced Australia just six times in the Twenty20 format - and only once since 2010.

But that is of little concern to Williamson ahead of Saturday's tri-series opener against Australia at the SCG given the many global Twenty20 leagues.

"Nowadays so many guys are playing with and against each other in overseas type roles, so you do tend to spend a lot of time together," he said.

"There's an element to it that you do know a lot of overseas players and you've spent a lot of time with them.

"When it's on the park you try and put that to one side and use it if you can. But when you're in the moment things change all the time and you have to adapt quickly."

Williamson himself has been led by opposing captain David Warner before at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, while the majority of his senior players have played with or against 10 members of the Australian squad.

"He's ultra-positive," Williamson said of his experiences with Warner.

"I have no doubt in this game he will be encouraging aggressive cricket, positive cricket, which is the brand he plays himself."

New Zealand haven't won a match in Australia of any format since the Hobart Test of 2011, however in the time since they have become one of the best T20 sides in the world.

Colin Munro, who is the only man to have scored three international T20 centuries and averages a boundary more than once every five balls, is expected to return from a minor hamstring injury for the clash.

They'll also have quick Mitchell Santner and legspinner Ish Sodhi at their disposal, ranked No.1 and No.3 respectively in the world as T20 bowlers.

Wins in their first two matches against Australia and England will also elevate them back to the No.1 ranked team in the world, after they relinquished the title to Pakistan in a home series loss to them last month.

But Williamson said that wouldn't be motivating his team heading into the series-opener.