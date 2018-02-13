Black Caps' Trent Boult delivers brutal T20 spell late as England crumble

England's hopes of qualifying for the tri-series final have nosedived following a 12-run loss to New Zealand in Wellington.

A third successive defeat for the English, including two to Australia, means a trans-Tasman final will be assured if the Black Caps can beat Australia in Auckland on Friday.

The home side's 196-5 proved too steep at Westpac Stadium on Tuesday, with an English chase that went in fits and starts eventually ending at 184-9.

A blinding 47 off 24 balls from opener Alex Hales and 59 off 40 Dawid Malan gave England some hope but they didn't get sufficient support as the required run rate steadily climbed.

The wickets of Hales, James Vince - who was guilty of lazy running and was caught out by Kane Williamson's sharp throw - and stand-in captain Jos Buttler in quick succession through the middle stages proved crucial.

Spinner Mitchell Santner, rated the world's premier T20I bowler, took 2-29 off his four and had Malan caught in the deep in the 17th over to further tighten the noose.

Earlier, Martin Guptill and captain Williamson blazed half-centuries after New Zealand were inserted on a pitch that played truly despite its patchy appearance.

Opener Guptill raced to 65 off 40 balls and Williamson accelerated late in his 72 off 46 as both put some modest form by their standards by their lofty standards behind them.

Newcomers Mark Chapman (20) and Tim Seifert (14 not out) provided the late fireworks on their international debuts.

Williamson was lucky not to be run out by Wood on the first ball he faced.

The skipper's spot has been under pressure after several ineffectual knocks in T20 internationals and his selection was called into question by former Black Cap Simon Doull.

Williamson responded with innings that began cautiously but later flowered with four fours and four sixes, defying a back niggle that had made him a doubtful starter.