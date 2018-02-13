 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Black Caps' Trent Boult delivers brutal T20 spell late as England crumble

share

Source:

NZN

England's hopes of qualifying for the tri-series final have nosedived following a 12-run loss to New Zealand in Wellington.

Boult secured two crucial wickets as NZ defeated Wellington by 12 runs in their tri-series match.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

A third successive defeat for the English, including two to Australia, means a trans-Tasman final will be assured if the Black Caps can beat Australia in Auckland on Friday.

The home side's 196-5 proved too steep at Westpac Stadium on Tuesday, with an English chase that went in fits and starts eventually ending at 184-9.

A blinding 47 off 24 balls from opener Alex Hales and 59 off 40 Dawid Malan gave England some hope but they didn't get sufficient support as the required run rate steadily climbed.

The wickets of Hales, James Vince - who was guilty of lazy running and was caught out by Kane Williamson's sharp throw - and stand-in captain Jos Buttler in quick succession through the middle stages proved crucial.

Spinner Mitchell Santner, rated the world's premier T20I bowler, took 2-29 off his four and had Malan caught in the deep in the 17th over to further tighten the noose.

Earlier, Martin Guptill and captain Williamson blazed half-centuries after New Zealand were inserted on a pitch that played truly despite its patchy appearance.

Opener Guptill raced to 65 off 40 balls and Williamson accelerated late in his 72 off 46 as both put some modest form by their standards by their lofty standards behind them.

Newcomers Mark Chapman (20) and Tim Seifert (14 not out) provided the late fireworks on their international debuts.

Williamson was lucky not to be run out by Wood on the first ball he faced.

The Blacks Caps skipper scored 72 off 46 balls in his Wellington innings.
Source: SKY

The skipper's spot has been under pressure after several ineffectual knocks in T20 internationals and his selection was called into question by former Black Cap Simon Doull.

Williamson responded with innings that began cautiously but later flowered with four fours and four sixes, defying a back niggle that had made him a doubtful starter.

England's hopes of contesting next week's final at Eden Park now rest on Australia winning the trans-Tasman affair at the same venue on Friday followed by England beating the Black Caps at Hamilton two days later.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Boult secured two crucial wickets as NZ defeated Wellington by 12 runs in their tri-series match.

Black Caps hold on to defeat England in thrilling T20 tri-series match in Wellington

00:15
2
Boult secured two crucial wickets as NZ defeated Wellington by 12 runs in their tri-series match.

Black Caps' Trent Boult delivers brutal T20 spell late as England crumble

00:57
3
The Thunder centre showed his usual Kiwi flair while tackling some curly questions.

Watch: 'The ol' Queen mate, Aunty Liz!' Steven Adams talks his odd fashion style, OKC and a royal dinner in hilarious interview

00:15
4
The Blacks Caps skipper scored 72 off 46 balls in his Wellington innings.

NZ skipper Kane Williamson smashes his way to brilliant half century as he finds his T20 form against England

00:49
5
Pete Wardell is just as mesmerised by Pita Taufatofua's story as the rest of the world.

Tonga's Winter Olympic flag bearer thinking of cyclone-hit homeland

01:15
The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.

02:10
The National Party leader and former PM stepped down today after entering Parliament in 1990.

National leadership hopefuls jockey for position hours after Bill English announces his exit from politics

None have publicly thrown their hats in the ring yet but they have just two weeks to lobby colleagues before the vote.


Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

Brownie Mane was one of four men convicted of killing Christopher Crean 22 years ago.

00:21
The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

CCTV footage captures terrifying moment group of youths attempt to rob Huntly liquor store

The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

00:56
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann looks at who could be the next National leader.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 