TODAY |

Black Caps' tour of Bangladesh postponed due to Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps' upcoming Test tour to Bangladesh has been postponed, amid health and safety concerns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in action during day two of the first Test against Bangladesh in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

The New Zealand side were scheduled to play two Tests against Bangladesh, as part of the World Test Championship, starting in August.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board have confirmed that the series will have to be rescheduled, as the subcontinent nation battles the global pandemic.

"In the present Covid-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

"Under these circumstances, the BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series."

Bangladesh has so far reported over 115,000 Covid-19 cases, as well as over 1500 deaths. Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, and current players Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal, have all tested positive for the virus.

Cricket
Black Caps
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 after hosting tennis competition in Europe
2
Buck Shelford weighs in on All Blacks selection battle at Number 8
3
From fleeing Zimbabwe to sleeping in a car in Invercargill: NZNBL player shares his incredible journey
4
Ameliaranne Ekenasio reflects on surprise Silver Ferns captaincy appointment
5
Premier League club apologises after 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over ground during match
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

'Significant community transmission' among new coronavirus cases in Victoria, Australia

Govt ramps up border testing after Opposition calls lack of data 'national disgrace'

Mexican triplets test positive for Covid-19 on day of birth

Full video: Health Minister David Clark questioned by media