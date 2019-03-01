Black Caps' tour of Bangladesh postponed due to Covid-19

The Black Caps' upcoming Test tour to Bangladesh has been postponed, amid health and safety concerns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in action during day two of the first Test against Bangladesh in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

The New Zealand side were scheduled to play two Tests against Bangladesh, as part of the World Test Championship, starting in August.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board have confirmed that the series will have to be rescheduled, as the subcontinent nation battles the global pandemic.

"In the present Covid-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.



"Under these circumstances, the BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series."