Black Caps' top order still confident for T20 decider despite Napier capitulation, says Martin Guptill

The Black Caps top order remains confident for tomorrow’s T20 series decider against England at Eden Park despite capitulating in the crushing 76-run loss in Napier yesterday.

With teams playing on alternate days in the quick-fire 10-day series, opener Martin Guptill said the top-order batsmen were largely unscathed after England’s demolition job in the fourth game in the Hawke’s Bay.

“We were up with the run rate right through to the end but we lost too many wickets so we couldn’t have that final push,” he said.

“We got a game tomorrow night and it’s a quick turnaround so you sort of park it and learn what you can from it and head into the game as fresh as you can.”

With a dire forecast for Auckland tomorrow, the local boy was keeping a close on the prediction.