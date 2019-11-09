TODAY |

Black Caps' top order still confident for T20 decider despite Napier capitulation, says Martin Guptill

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

The Black Caps top order remains confident for tomorrow’s T20 series decider against England at Eden Park despite capitulating in the crushing 76-run loss in Napier yesterday.

With teams playing on alternate days in the quick-fire 10-day series, opener Martin Guptill said the top-order batsmen were largely unscathed after England’s demolition job in the fourth game in the Hawke’s Bay.

“We were up with the run rate right through to the end but we lost too many wickets so we couldn’t have that final push,” he said.

“We got a game tomorrow night and it’s a quick turnaround so you sort of park it and learn what you can from it and head into the game as fresh as you can.”

With a dire forecast for Auckland tomorrow, the local boy was keeping a close on the prediction.

“That (the weather) is out of our control, we just have to turn up tomorrow and be ready to go.”

Martin Guptill was dismissed by Tom Curran. Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
2
Brad Fittler slams Golden Boot award selection criteria as 'ridiculous'
3
Japan kick last gasp penalty for famous win over All Blacks sevens
4
Watch: Team NZ show off foiling monohull in full flight gliding across Hauraki Gulf
5
Black Sox slugger Ben Enoka launches grand slam home run in first innings of new, shortened version of softball
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:27

'Be aggressive, take wickets' – Trent Boult sets sights on England batsmen as Black Caps chase series win

Steve Smith backed by legends to return to Australian Test captaincy
00:20

Ben Stokes' Kiwi brother bet England's World Cup hero he could survive an over of his bowling

Black Caps' bowlers hold nerve to give NZ victory over England