Black Caps throw away fourth T20 against India, fall to another super over loss

The Black Caps have thrown away what appeared to be an easy victory in the fourth T20 International against India in Wellington, losing once again in a super over.

For the second time in as many matches, a super over was needed to decide the winner of the contest, both sides only able to score 165 from their 20 overs.

India walking down the Black Caps' target of 14 runs from their tie breaker with one ball to spare.

The Black Caps' hopes were hit before the toss, with captain Kane Williamson ruled out with a shoulder injury, Tim Southee leading in his place.

India meanwhile rested all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and opener Rohit Sharma after his heroics in Wednesday night's super over victory in Hamilton.

Southee winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, his decision vindicated almost immediately as Scott Kuggeleijn removed opener Sanju Samson with his third ball, caught by Mitchell Santner.

Hamish Bennett added to India's woes in his first over, captain Virat Kohli the second batsman to fall, Santner with the catch again, the tourists at 48/2 inside the power play.

Regular wickets would hurt India, with only Manish Pandey (50 not out), and KL Rahul (39) making contributions of note. India reaching 165/8 from their 20 overs. Ish Sodhi the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with 3/26 from his four overs.

In response, the Black Caps got off to a sluggish start, Martin Guptill falling in the fifth over for four, he and partner Colin Munro struggling for timing. New Zealand were only able to score 39/1 in the power play overs.

Munro would bat through his initial struggles though, reaching a 30-ball half century. Only a sublime piece of fielding from Virat Kohli could end Munro's knock, run out for 64 from 47, with six fours and three sixes.

Added into the side in place of Williamson, Tom Bruce lasted just three balls - bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal for a duck, the Black Caps slumpiing from 96/1 to 97/3.

At the other end though, wicketkeeper Seifert made the most of a move up to number three in the batting order, adding 50 for the fourth wicket with Ross Taylor.

Seifert would reach his half-century from 32 balls, with four fours and three sixes. The knock Seifert's second T20 International half-century, the first also happening to come against India in Wellington.

The innings surely going a long way to secure Seifert's place as the Black Caps' T20 wicketkeeper heading to this year's World T20 in Australia.

However, needing seven from the final over, the Black Caps fell apart, losing Taylor (24), Seifert (57), Daryl Mitchell (4) and Mitchell Santner (2) for six runs to send the match to a super over, again.

Seifert (8) and Munro (5) scoring 13/1 from Jasprit Bumrah, leaving India 14 to win from their six balls. Captain Southee would bowl New Zealand's over himself, his first ball sent into the stands for six by Rahul - India left needing eight from five.

After a boundary from the second ball, Rahul was caught in the deep by Scott Kuggeleijn, meaning India needed four to win from three balls, with just one wicket in hand.

The loss leaves the Black Caps' record with just one win from eight super overs, played across T20 International and ODI cricket.