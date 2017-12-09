Black Caps Test top order struggle against England in pink ball warm-up clash

The Black Caps' Test batsmen have been bought crashing down to earth, humbled by England's bowling attack in their pink ball warm-up match in Hamilton today.

Tom Latham and Jeet Raval of the Black Caps run a single Source: Photosport

Having won the toss and elected to bat at Seddon Park, captain Tom Latham was the first dismissed, caught by Ben Foakes off the bowling of James Anderson for a duck.

Opening partner Jeet Raval didn't fare much better, again caught by Foakes, this time from the bowling of Stuart Broad for just three.

White ball specialist Martin Guptill was the next to fall, trapped LBW by Anderson as the New Zealand XI were reduced to 9/3 in the first 10 overs.

Colin de Grandhomme became Foakes third dismissal, this time Mark Wood the bowler, before fellow Test prospect Henry Nicholls was caught by Mark Stoneman off the bowling of Moeen Ali for 13.

Ironically, the only batsman to offer any resistance was wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, dropped from the Black Caps' Test side in favour of BJ Watling, unbeaten with 40 at tea.