Black Caps' Test series against Australia comes to humbling end with 279 run loss in Sydney

The Black Caps' tough Test tour of Australia has finally come to an end with a humbling 279 run loss on day four of the third Test in Sydney.

Nathan Lyon celebrates after taking the wicket of Jeet Raval during day three of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and New Zealand. Source: Getty

The Black Caps were set a target of 416 runs to win after the Australians declared midway through the second session at the SCG today but things quickly turned from bad to worse when the Kiwis lost four quick wickets.

That left the Black Caps at 22/4 and things didn't get much better despite Ross Taylor becoming New Zealand's highest Test run-scorer of all time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taylor was dismissed three balls after reaching the milestone by an almost-unplayable ball from Pat Cummins, leaving Colin de Grandhomme and BJ Watling fighting to keep the Black Caps alive after tea.

The pair looked to be doing just that with de Grandhomme taking charge and even bringing up a half century but that milestone was also short-lived with the all-rounder departing soonafter for 52.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From there, the wickets fell fast as the Black Caps were dismantled for 136 while Nathan Lyon collected another five-wicket haul to finish the Test with 10 wickets overall.